Former WSU Cougs Coach Mike Leach Dead at 61

(Jackson, MS) -- Former Washington State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach is dead at the age of 61. Mississippi State University, where he coached their football team since 2020, announced he passed away last night after suffering what was reported as a massive heart attack at his home in Starkville, MS. Leach may have also suffered from multiple seizures potentially causing brain damage. His family said he donated his organs as a final act of charity. The coach also had a long bout with pneumonia over the course of this football season.

WSU Reaction

On Facebook, the WSU Cougars posted a tribute that read: "We are who we are because of you, Coach We mourn the passing of a true . Words can’t even begin to describe the impact you have left on this world. We loved every minute and every memory you have imprinted into this program. Forever a Coug."

Leach's most notable contribution to College Offenses was the development of the "Air Raid" offense. Before landing the top job at Texas Tech, Leach was offensive coordinator at Kentucky and Oklahoma. On and off the field, Leach was known for giving his thoughts on various topics including getting married, Halloween candy, and which Pac-12 mascot would win in a scrap.

