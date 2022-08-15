Food Truck Shop Loses Equipment in Destructive Burglary

A business that designs and builds food trucks, trailers, and delivery trucks saw one of its vehicles stolen this weekend as part of a major burglary. (images from Western Food Trucks Facebook page)

Western Food Trucks and Trailers broken into, damaged

The company, located on Fowler Street in Richland, shared some images and information about the break-in on its social media page.

Suspect (Western Food trucks) Suspect (Western Food trucks) loading...

Sometime over this last weekend, the suspect pictured in the photos broke in and stole a generator, 2 Surface Pro laptops, a ladder, and numerous other items. They apparently also stole one of the company's pickups, but it was recovered in part due to its OnStar GPS system.

The suspect was captured on area security cameras. Western Food Trucks designs and builds customized food trucks, food delivery trucks, and trailers for clients.

The company said fortunately none of the vehicles currently being built were damaged. Anyone with any information is urged to call (509)-628-0333.