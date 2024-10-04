My fellow anglers, avid fly-fisherman, and watermen compadres an event is happening on October 18th that I think you might want to be a part of. The Gesa Power House Theatre in Walla Walla will become the hub of conservation and adventure with the Fly Fishing Film Tour (F3T). Hosted by Washington Water Trust (WWT), this event will showcase a collection of breathtaking fly fishing films from across the globe, while also raising critical funds to support water restoration efforts in the local rivers and streams.

The evening promises a cinematic journey that will take attendees from Mexico's Costa Marlin Project to the depths of the Amazon, where adventurers search for massive peacock bass. Closer to home, a Washington-based steelhead guide will offer a look into the local waters, connecting the international spectacle of fly fishing to the regional ecosystem. The event begins at 5 PM, with films kicking off at 6 PM.

Fly Fishing Film Getty / Canva loading... Fly Fishing Film

Supporting Local Rivers and Communities

Washington Water Trust’s mission is to restore and protect the flow of water in rivers and streams throughout the state, including the Walla Walla River, Touchet River, and Mill Creek. This work is especially urgent in 2024, with Washington experiencing record-breaking drought conditions, melting mountain snowpacks earlier than usual, and predictions that the Dungeness Valley will see its second driest summer since 1949.

In response to these challenges, proceeds from the Fly Fishing Film Tour will directly support WWT’s initiatives, including collaborative efforts with local farmers, landowners, Tribes, and businesses to ensure the future health of the region's waterways. WWT’s projects have restored more than 5.7 billion gallons of water flow across Washington, and the funds raised on October 19 will continue to make a tangible difference.

Fly Fishing Film Getty / Canva loading... Fly Fishing Film

A Night of Films, Auctions, and Outdoor Gear Raffles

Beyond the films, the event will feature a silent auction and a raffle offering outdoor gear from renowned brands like Costa, YETI, and Scientific Anglers. Local businesses including Bluewood, Burwood Brewing Company, and Copperworks Distilling Company have generously contributed to the auction, creating an opportunity for attendees to bid on unique items while supporting a vital cause.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance online or at the theater on the day of the screening. Parking is first-come, first-served, and the theater will have drinks and snacks available for purchase throughout the night.

For fly fishing enthusiasts, conservation advocates, or those just looking for a captivating night out in Walla Walla, this event promises to be more than just entertainment – it’s a chance to give back to local rivers at a critical time.

Get our free mobile app

Fishing Getty / Canva loading... Fishing

Join the Conservation Movement

Washington Water Trust invites you to make a splash by attending the Fly Fishing Film Tour and helping keep freshwater flowing for fish, farms, and communities. Whether you’re drawn by the allure of adventure films, passionate about environmental causes, or simply seeking an enjoyable evening, this is your chance to contribute to lasting water solutions in Washington.