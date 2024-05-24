Five Tips on How To Avoid a Rattlesnake Encounter in Washington State

Have I told you my rattlesnake story yet? I grew up on the Grand Ronde River in Southeastern Washington at the bottom of the Rattlesnake Grade.

Beware Rattlesnakes In Washington In Areas Like Badger And Candy Mountain

The name "Rattlesnake" Grade should give you a clue that besides being a winding grade, at the bottom of it, there was a pretty good chance you could encounter rattlesnakes in the wild.

My foster mom once used a garden rake to kill a rattlesnake that had slithered into our back porch at Boggan's Oasis. Luckily, no one was bitten but I could hear the rattling and hizzing of the snake outside of the porch as my mom took care of it.

One time I was walking along the creek and accidentally walked close to a rattlesnake and I heard it and I jumped so far up in the sky I didn't think I was coming down.

We get a lot of snakes here in Washington State so if you are new around these parts,

I've got a few tips that'll help you avoid rattlesnakes as you are climbing Badger Mountain or wherever your hiking travels takes you

1) Be aware of your surroundings, rattlesnakes are typically found in rocky areas, tall grass, and brushy areas. Keep an eye out for any signs of snakes such as shed skins or snake holes.

2) Stick to designated trails as trails are usually cleared of vegetation and provide a clear path for hikers, reducing the chances of stumbling upon a hidden snake.

3) Wear appropriate clothing like long pants and closed-toe shoes to cover your skin and reduce the risk of getting bitten by a snake.

4) Rattlesnakes like to hide under rocks, logs, and other debris, so it is essential to use caution when moving or stepping over these items.

5) If you encounter a rattlesnake, remain calm and slowly back away from the snake without making sudden movements or loud noises. Give the snake plenty of space to retreat without feeling threatened

Hopefully, these few tips help you out. It's interesting that growing up in Washington State, you'd hear about rattlesnakes all the time, not so much anymore but it doesn't they're not out there so be careful wherever you choose to hike during the summer.

