‘First’ Big Brush Fire of Season Consumes 115 Acres near Finley

5 area fire agencies assisted Benton County Fire District 1 in fighting this big blaze near Finley on Saturday night.

The fire was actually 2 smaller ones that merged

Benton County Fire District 1 officials say they responded to an area at South Meals and Ayers Road shortly before 11 PM Saturday night and were eventually assisted by fire units from Kennewick, Richland, as well as Pasco and Benton County Fire Districts 2 and 4.

The location was about four miles southeast of Finley.

Officials say it was actually two smaller fires that merged together, and eventually consumed 115 acres. However, no structures or other damage was reported, and no injuries.

Fire officials did not say what possibly started the fire, but we do have extremely high fire danger. The Benton County Fire Marshall's office released information indicating that on their scale of fire danger, which runs from 0-17 and higher, we are between 12-16 which is "very high". Anything over 17 is considered extreme.

The Fire Marshall's office had this to say about our current fire danger:

"Very High - Fires start easily from all causes and may spread faster than suppression resources can travel. Flame lengths will be long with high intensity, making control very difficult. Both suppression and mop-up will require an extended and very thorough effort. PUBLIC OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT PERMITTED with the exception of a legal recreational fire within a metal fire ring."

Be careful, stay hydrated, and don't engage in any activities that might produce sparks or other combustible activity.