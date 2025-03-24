Exhibit Coming To Seattle Tells Anne Frank’s Life Story

2025 marks 80 years since the end of World War II, along with the liberation of the prisoners held in Nazi run concentration camps in Europe. Of the 22 camps the Third Reich operated, all but one (Majdanek in Poland was liberated in 1944), were liberated by Allied Troops between January and May of 1945.

To commemorate the anniversary of the liberation of the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp by British troops (April of 1945), the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle will host a traveling exhibit on the life of Anne Frank. Frank, whose Diary (officially titled The Diary of a Young Girl) documented her life in hiding from the Nazis, has been translated into 70 different languages and sold over 30 million copies.

The exhibit was put together by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam. It is titled "Let Me Be Myself: The Story of Anne Frank". The exhibit will be at the Holocaust Center for Humanity's Belltown Museum for a limited time from April 3 to May 31. The focus is on Anne Frank's life from it's beginning in 1929 to it's tragic end at the age of 15 in 1945.

You'll also learn about the rise of Adolf Hitler and the devastation World War II had on Jewish life. Ilana Cone Kennedy, Chief Executive Officer at the Holocaust Center said this about the exhibit

Anne Frank’s story is a timeless account of one Jewish teen during the Holocaust. Her story resonates with young people today because her experiences of isolation, uncertainty, and resilience are in some ways similar to what young people face today. Anne's story serves as a reminder of the dangers of stereotypes and hatred, making now the ideal time to bring this important exhibit to Seattle

It is recommended for ages 11 and up and while developed at the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, the learning experience is being distributed in the U.S. by the Anne Frank Center at the University of South Carolina.

Below is one of the only clips of Anne Frank (in happier days) in existence

To reserve tickets, whether individually or in a group setting (such as a school field trip), and for more information on the exhibit click here.