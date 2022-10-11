Epic Tribute Band to Rock Greatest Free Halloween Casino Party

The picture above is one of the most famous bands on the planet. I saw Kiss for my first concert in Spokane when I was a teenager. Well, Kiss is not coming but an amazing Kiss tribute band is Halloween weekend! Did you know this concert is also completely FREE to go?

KISS Performs At Staples Center Getty Images for ABA

What is Happening Halloween Weekend at Wildhorse Casino?

Wildhorse Casino in Pendleton Oregon is hosting the Kiss tribute band Kissed Alive on October 29th at the Rivers Event Center. The concert is FREE and open to the public, but you have to be 21 or over to enter. The doors open at 8pm, costume contest is at 9pm, and the concert starts at 10pm.

Win the Best 80's Themed Costume Contest

There will also be a costume contest so dress in your best 80's theme! There are three different categories for costumes. Different prizes for best character, best couple, and best hair! You should be aware of their security policy for the event explained below.

Costume Event Mask Policy

"Costume Mask Policy: No costume masks, facial paint, or facial aesthetics that would prevent Wildhorse Security from being able to properly identify the age and guest. Guests may not have any items that Wildhorse Security deems as dangerous weapons, i.e. swords, devil forks, death sickles, etc. All guests are subject to age and ID verification as deemed necessary by Wildhorse Security." Find out more at WildhorseResort.com.

Getty Images for ABA