Driver Fails Roundabout Test in Kennewick, Busted With Drugs

Driver plows roundabout, busted for drugs (KPD)

A speeding driver in Kennewick Tuesday night not only crashed through a roundabout but also tried to hide drugs.

The driver was seen trying to stash drugs near the scene

Around 7:20 PM Kennewick Officers responded to a familiar area, the roundabout at 4th and Kellogg. Much like 4th and Union and other intersections, these roundabouts have always 'won' against speeding drivers.

Omar Valenzuela, later identified as the driver, was headed north on Kellogg at what police said was a very high rate of speed. When he came to the roundabout, he was not able to stay on the road. He crashed through the middle, then cut a light pole in two before cutting down a tree.

Witnesses at the scene spotted him leaving the car, then placing a backpack underneath a vehicle parked not far from the crash scene.

Officers quickly locate the suspect

KPD officers captured Valenzuela and were able to retrieve the backpack. Inside they found a bag of suspected fentanyl pills, cocaine, packaging materials, and a handgun.

According to KPD:

"Valenzuela was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail on suspicion of possession of fentanyl and cocaine with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of a firearm."