Dirt Bike Rider Blows Stop Sign Near Moses Lake, Dies in Crash

The motorcycle rider who collided with a sedan near Moses Lake on Monday has died from their injuries.

Dirt bike rider blows stop sign, collides with car

The Grant County Sheriff's Motor Traffic Unit reported Monday morning about a dirt bike vs. car crash, not far from the Grant County Fairgrounds on the west side of town.

The rider, identified as Don Palmen, failed to stop at an intersection marked with a STOP sign, and his Husqvarna FC450 collided with a Ford Escape. Palmen was airlifted to a hospital in Wenatchee, the driver of the Escape and her passenger were not hurt.

Rider dies from injuries

The GCSO said Tuesday Palmen died from his injuries sustained in the crash, he'd been transferred from Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No word if Palmen was wearing a helmet.

The GCSO and other agencies strongly remind motorcycle and other recreational riders to keep a close eye on signage, watch out for vehicles, and no driver should EVER run through any light or stop sign.