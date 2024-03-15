Ideal Time To Witness Rare Massive Once-in-a Lifetime Comet in WA

The "Devil Comet" has arrived and sky-watchers are excited!

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is making its regular 71-year trip around the sun, passing by Earth this month. Over the past several days social media sites have been flooded with images of the Mount Everest sized comet.

Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks is not a newcomer. According to Astronomy.com:

We’ve known about Pons-Brooks ever since 1812, when comet hunter Jean-Louis Pons spotted it at 4th magnitude. But observations of the comet weren’t precise enough to predict exactly when or where it would return, so it was rediscovered in 1883 by William Brooks. More modern astronomers, working backward, think maybe the comet was recorded on previous passes, too, as early as 1385.

When is the best time to view comet 12P/Pons-Brooks?

According to Space.com, by the end of March, the comet should be visible to the naked eye. On April 21st, the comet will reach its closest approach to the sun. During the April 8th total solar eclipse, viewers may get a glimpse of the comet.

For most of us, this is a once-in-a lifetime event.

This particular comet won't return again until August 2095. It follows an elliptical orbit around the sun completing the journey every 71-years. As it gets closer to earth, the ice volcano comet will erupt from exposure to solar radiation. It will crack open large icy shells with ice and gas shooting shooting out of the base. The comet will appear larger and brighter as it gets closer to Earth.

What is the best way to view a comet?

• Go to a place where there are few lights.

• Use binoculars or a telescope to view.

