Construction Is Messing With Your Washington State Winter Travel

What Are Roads Like In Washington State This Coming Weekend?

If you are hitting the roads this weekend, the Washington Department of Transportation has several areas where construction might delay your trip.



WA DOT Advises Extra Caution Through Construction Areas In Washington State

WA DOT on their Facebook page posted some area hotspots that'll slow you down this weekend December 2nd - December 3rd.

According to the WA DOT, here are the travel areas to be aware of:

• From 11 p.m. this Friday (Dec. 1) to 5 a.m. Monday (Dec. 4) SR 520 across Lake Washington including the bike/pedestrian trail will be closed for paving, electrical and irrigation work. Plan to use I-90 to cross the lake.

• Also this weekend, from 10 pm Friday to 6 am Saturday the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle will be fully closed for maintenance; from 5-11 am Saturday two lanes of the 1st Ave. South bridge will be closed for maintenance.

• From 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning, nightly Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8, all lanes of northbound I-5 mainline and collector/distributor between I-90 and Olive Way in Seattle will be closed for construction work. This includes closing the Dearborn St on-ramp to northbound I-5, the I-90 ramps to northbound I-5, and the University St & Cherry St ramps to northbound I-5. The Express Lanes will remain open northbound overnight. Signed detours will be in place.

• From 11 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the next morning, nightly Monday, Dec. 4 through Friday, Dec. 8, all lanes of southbound I-405 between SR 167/Rainier Ave S and SR 181/Interurban Ave S/W Valley Hwy in Renton and Tukwila will be closed for concrete girder installation on the Lind Ave Bridge. Detour will be in place.

If you are hitting the roads this weekend, be prepared and be safe on those wintery roads.

