Confluence Health To Allow Alternative Vaccination For Fired Workers

Confluence Health is changing its policy for former employees who were let go after failing to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

The health provider is now offering the option for them to get a NovaVax COVID-19 vaccination that uses a technology that is different from the Moderna and Pfizer shots.

It says the technology used in the NovaVax vaccine has been used in the United State for 30 years, beginning with the first licensed hepatitis B vaccine.

Confluence Health sent the offer in a letter dated October 4 to the former employees, as well as those on a Leave of Absence or assigned to work remotely.

KPQ News contacted Confluence Health for a comment on their letter, but have heard back from the health provider.

Ninety-four former employees have a lawsuit against Confluence Health for wrongful termination after declining the vaccination.

A common complaint among the employees who refused the vaccine was that the mRNA technology used in the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines was not properly vetted.

Governor Jay Inslee announced last month that all Covid-19 orders on the state level would be lifted on October 31, including the underlying state of emergency.

Vaccination requirements for health care workers will end, but employers will continue to be able to require them if they choose.

Douglas County Superior Court Judge Brian Huber is currently considering the lawsuit and the motion to have it dismissed.

He told the litigants last month that he would release his decision in the case by issuing a letter instead of holding a hearing.

Huber most recently allowed plaintiff's their complaint to include the claim that they were discriminated against based on medical and/or religious disabilities.

The change came after Confluence Health filed to have the lawsuit thrown out, specifically stating the plaintiffs failed to include religious and medical exemptions in their wrongful termination claims.