Tri Cities Restaurant Giving Away Free Burritos For A Year!

Who doesn’t love free stuff, especially when it’s free, yummy stuff? Chipotle is once again offering its trivia game, the Chipotle IQ test. I was able to pass this with ease, so it’s really not much of an IQ test. It’s common sense questions about their company to showcase how cool they are—their words, not mine. I will say, as a Colorado company, Chipotle does hold a special place in my heart. From their free burritos on Halloween if you come wrapped in foil dressed as a Chipotle burrito, to their BOGO burritos for back to school every year, this company used to be pretty cool. But now that it has gone global and corporate, a lot of the fun promotions have gone away. However, this IQ test remains.

Terms and Conditions

I will say, though, after looking at the terms and conditions, they definitely are getting their money’s worth with your data in exchange for this potential discount or BOGO burrito deal. So please keep that in mind—or maybe you could just make a spoof account. Not saying you should do that, but I may have done that once or twice over the years.

For a limited time from August 20 to August 22, 2024, this event is open to Chipotle Rewards members in the U.S. and Canada and offers fans a chance to win BUY-ONE-GET-ONE (BOGO) free entrée codes and even free burritos for a year.

How Chipotle IQ Works:

Dates: August 20 (9:01 am ET) to August 22 (11:59 pm ET)

Objective: Answer 10 questions about Chipotle’s ingredients, food standards, sustainability efforts, brand history, and more.

Prizes: 5,000 BOGO Codes per hour for those who score a perfect 10 out of 10. \ A bonus question for those who score 10 out of 10, giving them a chance to win one of 50 free burritos for a year prizes. Fans scoring 7, 8, or 9 out of 10 will receive 25 Chipotle Rewards points while supplies last.



How to Participate:

Visit Chipotle IQ during the event.

Enter the email linked to your Chipotle Rewards account to start playing.

Play once per day for a chance to win.

Give it a shot—it’s true what they say, right? If it’s free, it’s for me.

