Can You Name the Two Famous Candies Created in Washington State?

Can You Name Two Famous Candies From Washington State?

There are two famous candies created in Washington State close to 100 years ago and they still are being manufactured in Tacoma. You probably didn't realize they are Washington originals.



Have You Heard Of Mountain Bars?

The first candy that's famous from Washington State was once called Mt. Tacoma. We know them best as Mountain Bars today and you'll usually find them on the lower candy shelves.

https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores loading...

The varieties include Peanut Butter and Cherry. They originated in 1915 and were conceived and marketed by Brown & Haley in Tacoma, Washington.

Get our free mobile app

Here are a few facts about Mountain Bars:

The candy bar was supplied to the nearby Camp Lewis as soldiers were being trained to fight overseas in the first World War.

By 1923 the name of the bar had changed to just plain “MOUNTAIN” due to the fact that sales were spreading beyond Tacoma, and the name “Mount Tacoma” conflicted with the name used in Seattle - Mount Rainier.

https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores loading...

These candies used to be hand rolled, but now modern machines produce 592 "Mountain Bars" per minute!

Washington's Other Famous Candy is Almond Roca

The other famous candy that is more widely known is Almond Roca. What's not to love about Almond Roca?

The delicious combination of chocolate, almonds, and butter crunch has been tantalizing taste buds for nearly a century.

https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores loading...

Almond Roca was first created in 1923 by Brown & Haley, the same candy company based in Tacoma, Washington that produces Mountain Bars.

After much trial and error (and more than a few batches of burnt candy), they finally hit upon the perfect recipe for Almond Roca. The name came from a local Tacoma librarian.

By Glane23 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18045795 By Glane23 - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=18045795 loading...

Almond Roca And Mountain Bars Are Still Being Made In Tacoma Washington

Since then, Almond Roca has become one of Brown & Haley's most popular products. It is now sold in over 40 countries around the world and has been featured in magazines, movies, and TV shows.

https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores loading...

In recent years, the company has even expanded its flavor offerings to include dark chocolate, peppermint, mocha, and sea salt caramel. YUM!

One interesting fact, the Washington Legislature wanted to make Aplets and Cotlets, another Washington state confection, the state candy in 2009. The bill didn't pass because Almond Roca and Mountain Bars are also hugely successful candies, and a few years older.

https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores https://www.brown-haley.com/roca-stores loading...

The next time you enjoy a piece of Almond Roca, take a moment to appreciate its humble origins. This delicious treat has come a long way from its days as an accidental experiment in a small candy factory in Washington state.

Now sold all over the world, Almond Roca is an iconic product that brings joy to candy lovers everywhere.

CHECK IT OUT: See the 100 most popular brands in America

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

Related Stories: