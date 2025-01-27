Massive Case Of Bird Flu Found In This Washington State County

It's ravaged over 1,400 bird flocks (commercial and 'backyard' flocks combined) across all 50 states and Puerto Rico since 2022. According to USDA estimates, that works out to just under 138 million individual birds that have been affected by HPAI, better known as the "bird flu". Washington State alone has had 1.9 million birds impacted by the fast spreading disease.

The bird flu hasn't stayed within the avian community. Goats, cattle, humans, and 35 other species of mammals have all tested positive. 67 people have contracted the disease (through interacting with infected birds without using protective equipment) since 2022 with the first death reported three weeks ago.

We are barely into 2025 and already Washington State has it's first reported case of bird flu. It's been detected in a large operation in Franklin County. Last week, the operator noticed a significant number of chickens had died. Samples were taken and sent to the Washington Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory (WADDL) where they tested positive.

The area was quarantined and all of the birds on site were euthanized to prevent spread to anything else susceptible. It became the 54th flock, the third commercial, where bird flu was detected in Washington State. A roughly 6 mile radius from that operation will be monitored and anyone with flocks inside that area will be required to regularly test their birds.

The Birds Are Just The Tip Of What Bird Flu Affects

The last time a dozen Grade-A large eggs were under $2 was before the bird flu started cutting a swath across US flocks in 2022. In 2023 they reached $2.51 by the end of the year. Eggs hit $3 per dozen in June of last year and averaged just over $4.15 by the beginning of 2025. The bird flu isn't the only reason for the price increase, but it is a significant driver.

Prices aren't expected to drop any time soon and the days of $2 eggs may have gone the same way as $2 gas in Washington State. I know at my house we are considering getting our own chickens, and I'm sure many others are as well. If you are going to go down that road you will have to be extremely aware of bird flu infecting them.

Bird flu spreads from direct contact with infected birds. The USDA has tips for protecting your flock from contracting the disease. If you've decided getting chickens will be cheaper in the long run, click here to learn the best ways to protect your new investment and good luck.