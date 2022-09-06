Big Damage in El Porton Fire in Union Gap Sunday

Yakima Fire Department investigators say fire caused an estimated $1.8 million in damage to a popular local restaurant on Sunday. Investigators are back at the scene today searching for clues on what started the blaze at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap. Firefighters were called to the blaze at about 4:30 pm Sunday after a report of a fire in the roof.

The restaurant was open at the time of the fire on Sunday

When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the roof of the restaurant and quickly called a second-alarm asking for more firefighters and resources. It took about 90 minutes to douse the flames. No injuries were reported even though the restaurant was open when the fire started. A news release from the Yakima Fire Department says about "40 firefighters responded to the scene. YFD received assistance from the Gleed, Selah, West Valley and Yakima Training Center fire departments. The Union Gap Police Department assisted at the scene."

Fire officials hope to find a cause soon

The investigation continues today as fire officials dig through the damaged parts of the restaurant and roof to find clues that could help them determine the cause of the fire.

Good news no big fires in the forest over the long Labor Day weekend

Fire officials throughout eastern and central Washington were very concerned about wildfire going into the past Labor Day weekend warning campers and others about a fire ban in the forest. Good news say officials from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources no big fires were started by humans or by lightning over the long weekend.

