Bets Places to Fart In The Tri City’s

Thanksgiving: the day of family, food, and... flatulence? Let’s face it, after all the turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie, our guts could use a little extra TLC. Enter the delightful concept of "fart walks"— the post-feast strolls designed to ease digestion and, well, help you let off a little steam.

Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like! Popularized by cookbook author Mairlyn Smith and fueled by the internet (#fartwalks), this quirky yet effective practice has people walking off their big meal while sneaking in some gut-friendly relief. It’s good for your health and your humor — a win-win for Turkey Day!

Get our free mobile app

Why Fart Walks Actually Work

Beyond the giggles, there’s real science to back this up. Light activity after eating, like a 5-10 minute walk, improves digestion by speeding up the emptying of your stomach and reducing acid reflux. It even helps regulate blood sugar, lowering the risk of post-meal energy crashes and long-term health issues like diabetes.

But there’s more. Thanksgiving’s fiber-packed side dishes (hello, green bean casserole and sweet potatoes!) can lead to some extra, ahem, “air pressure” in the gut. That’s where fart walks shine. A gentle stroll gets things moving, so you’ll feel less bloated and more relaxed.

Best Spots for a Fart Walk in the Tri-Cities

Here in the Tri-Cities, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to post-dinner walking spots. Whether you’re in the mood for riverside views or a peaceful trail, these locations are perfect for working off the feast:

Sacagawea Heritage Trail Why it’s great: A 23-mile paved loop connecting Richland, Pasco, and Kennewick. Perfect for: Scenic walks with wildlife and iconic landmarks.

Columbia Park (Kennewick) Why it’s great: Paved paths, picnic spots, and river views galore. Perfect for: Family walks and stretching your legs before dessert.

Badger Mountain Centennial Preserve (Richland) Why it’s great: Panoramic views and a heart-pumping hike. Perfect for: Active families looking for a Thanksgiving challenge.

Chiawana Park (Pasco) Why it’s great: Shaded paths and a serene riverside vibe. Perfect for: A relaxing stroll to de-bloat and de-stress.

Howard Amon Park (Richland) Why it’s great: Public art, paddleboarding rentals, and community events. Perfect for: Social walks with a scenic backdrop.



Tips for a Successful Fart Walk

Timing is key: Aim for your walk within 60-90 minutes of eating, when your blood sugar is likely to spike.

Dress warmly: It’s November, after all. Grab a cozy coat and your comfiest walking shoes.

Keep it light: No need to sprint — this is all about enjoying the moment and giving your gut a gentle boost.

So before you plop on the couch for the post-meal nap or football binge, grab your coat and hit the trail. Whether you’re strolling along the Columbia River or wandering your neighborhood, a good fart walk will have you feeling lighter, more relaxed, and ready for leftovers. Just don’t forget to check who’s walking behind you!

10 Tips To Ruin Thanksgiving Dinner! Here are 10 suggestions from our listeners/readers on how to ruin Thanksgiving and ensure you get a nice, uninvited Christmas all to yourself! Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!