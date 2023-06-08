Benton County Fight Leads to Multiple Guns Drawn & 1 Man Arrested

Guns Drawn After Fight in Benton City

Multiple guns were drawn in an argument in Benton City early Thursday morning.

Benton County Sheriff's Office Reports Men Pointing Guns at Each Other

Just after midnight this Thursday morning, the Benton County Sheriff's Office got reports of a man arguing and pointing a rifle at two people just outside of Benton City. After the man pointed his rifle at the man and woman, the male victim retrieved his own shotgun and was pointing it back at the original aggressor allegedly.

There are no details yet if the victim had the gun in his car or at a residence nearby, but the men had a short standoff pointing their guns at each other before the man and woman left the area and called the police.

Benton County Deputies Found the Suspect Uncooperative

After Benton County Sheriff's Deputies arrived at the scene, they found the alleged original aggressor and found him uncooperative. The man argued and fought with police and resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody without incident. After the man was treated by medical for a few minor scrapes, he was arrested and booked under the charges of assault 2, unlawful imprisonment, and felony threats to kill. After the man was arrested, a search warrant for his residence was executed and the weapons described to be used in the assault were found.