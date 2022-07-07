Beloved West Richland Restaurant Reopens With Inspirational Name Change

A popular West Richland diner has reopened with a new name and there's an inspirational reason behind the name change that'll make you tear up.

JD Diner in West Richland has been a popular diner in West Richland for many years but the pandemic shut the beloved diner down. The good news is that JD Diner has reopened with new owners and a new inspired name.

According to an article from YakTri News, The original owners of JD Diner named the diner after their son JD who is now the new owner of the diner along with his wife Frances.

A name change for diner reflects a personal life-altering traumatic experience for the family. JD and Frances McCallum's renamed the diner after their 2 and half year old daughter Lilia Moon.

The heartbreak of it all is that Lilia Moon was diagnosed with cancer at nine months of age and is terminal.

JD and Frances are keeping the family tradition alive by naming the diner after their daughter as JD's mom named the original diner after him.

On a happier note, Lil' Moon Diner is open for business and residents are ecstatic that a Tri-Cities favorite is back open.

Lil Moon Diner is open for breakfast and lunch from 7 AM until 3 PM Tuesday - Saturday at 3790 West Van Giesen in West Richland

You can read more details about the reopening and more details on the name change for JD Diner here

