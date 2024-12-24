Incident Overview

The Wild Felid Advocacy Center of Shelton, Washington, has been dealt a tragic blow from an outbreak of avian flu, in which 20 large cats have died due to the virus. The remaining population after the outbreak is only 17 out of its initial 37 cats, some of which are still fighting for their health.

Details from the Sanctuary

The outbreak started with the first sick cat shortly before Thanksgiving. Early last month, confirmation from the Washington State Department of Health declared that some cats in this sanctuary had contracted the avian flu. Since then, a quarantine has been placed on the sanctuary; only limited staff members have been allowed in, with PPE. The quarantine was established with the effort not to let this virus affect the remaining felines.

Impact on the Sanctuary

This outbreak places an incredibly heavy financial burden on the Wild Felid Advocacy Center. In the span of one month, the sanctuary suffered losses ranging from $20,000 to $30,000, with an estimated total loss of approximately $150,000 during the full outbreak. Additionally, thousands of pounds of meat, which may have been contaminated, had to be discarded for safety’s sake to protect the remaining cats.

Avian flu has been present in Washington state for nearly three years and, more recently, has emerged in a host of mammals, including cats, raccoons, and seals. In general, virus transmission to mammals occurs as a result of exposure to an infected carcass or a meat product from an infected animal. Concerns about potential spread remain, although there is currently no evidence of mammal-to-mammal, human-to-mammal, or human-to-human transmission of the disease.