Attempted Rape and Assault Suspect from Cashmere in Custody

A Cashmere man charged with attempted rape and assault sits in Chelan County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Court documents say the victim told her ex-boyfriend, Caulin Carlson, not to return to her home, but that he entered by breaking a back window.

The victim says she called police, but that Carlson proceeded to attack her, threatening to rape and kill her while wrapping his hands around her throat.

When police knocked on the door, the victim says Carlson escaped out the broken window.

On charges of 1st degree attempted rape, 2nd degree assault, felony harassment, malicious mischief and interfering with domestic violence reporting, officers developed probable cause to arrest Carlson based on the woman's statement, injuries to her neck and damage to the home.

Carlson made his first court appearance in Chelan County court this week where bail was set.

