Is Washington Prepared to Quell Zombie Apocalypse?

Do you have an emergency food supply stashed in the cellar? Weapons at the ready? A new Insuranks survey is tracking which states are gearing up for the onslaught of the living dead.

Washington is in the bottom half

When it comes to having emergency foodstuffs, water, and weapons at the ready, Washington State is ranked at number 35 in prepping for the zombie apocalypse. Of note, our neighbors to the south in the state of Oregon come in at number 23.

How the rankings were determined

Insuranks experts fastidiously examined over 1,000 Google search terms to build the rankings. But that is not all, they also reached out to more than 1,000 Americans in a zombie preparedness survey to extrapolate how each state perceived and prepared for a zombie attack.

What are people searching for on Google?

In the Insuranks Google search research, over 1200 terms related to zombie apocalypse were analyzed over a 2-year period beginning in 2019. That was matched with the average amount of searches each month, then compared against each state’s population.

Which States are at the top?

No surprise, the states with wide open spaces are at the top of list for being ready for a possible zombie onslaught. Wyoming and Alaska are number 1 and 2 in the study, followed by Vermont, North and South Dakota. In all, 1 out of 10 Americans “believe” the zombie apocalypse will occur in the next 3 decades. Where does the end begin?

I’m not surprised

The state least prepared in the Insuranks analysis is also the state where most think the apocalypse will start. California.

