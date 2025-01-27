America Hates the Seahawks!

America simply doesn’t care about the Seahawks! They are ranked 8th worst in viewership for the season, with only 14.01 million total viewers. That might seem like a big number, but keep this in mind: The Big Bang Theory reruns would pull 10 million viewers on a good day. This year, the Detroit Lions were the trophy bucks with 22.65 million viewers. Those lovable losers have quite the national following. So why does America hate the Seattle Seahawks?

The Season

In a season that's seen plenty of surprises on and off the field, the Seattle Seahawks find themselves on an unexpected list: the 8th most hated-to-watch team in America for the 2024-2025 NFL season. At the same time, this is a team that's been very well-known for having one of the most frenzied fan bases and electrifying plays.

The Seattle Seahawks finished the 2024 NFL season with a 10–7 record under first-year head coach Mike McDonald. They finished strong but fell just barely short of a playoff berth for the second consecutive year.

So promisingly enough, the season began with a 3–0 start beating Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins. Of course, midseason, this team was a little in their growth phase, having lost four straight games in between. Later on, down the season stretch, they got a chance to gain momentum, finishing up with six out of their final eight games.



My Thoughts

You have the top 3 most viewed teams as the Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and the Chiefs. Right now, the Chiefs are easy to explain as to why they are watched—they are winning and are the NFL’s flagship team, with T Swift gusting wind in their sails. In this last Super Bowl, the Chiefs were in, and there were so many new generations—and, let’s be honest, younger women and girls—watching for a glimpse of the star. For the Cowboys, people love them because they represent success, history, and entertainment. Nicknamed "America's Team," combined with five Super Bowl wins and legendary players like Emmitt Smith and Troy Aikman, they have a huge following. The Cowboys incite strong feelings—fans love them, rivals love to hate them—which has kept them one of the most discussed teams. For the Lions rolling in as America’s favorite team to watch, I gotta put it under "America loves an underdog." Despite a history of struggle, the team has shown growth, especially with a young and exciting roster, which makes them so easy to root for.

