Forget Hangry! These 7 Yakima Restaurants Are Worth the Wait

The other day I was traveling through on my way to Suncadia and stopped at one of the restaurants for a bite to eat. I had a reservation set for 7 p.m. and when I arrived, there was a long line of people waiting to be seated by the hostess.

I felt so confident that I could bypass the long line at the restaurant because I had a reservation...

...only to find out that we ALL had a reservation for 7 p.m. I had to get in the back of the line and wait just like everybody else.

"Whoa!" I thought to myself at that m, "This place must be worth the wait!" And it was.

Get our free mobile app

In Yakima, there are only a handful of restaurants that you have to wait. They'll give you one of those buzzer thingies and then you'll have to wait for them to buzz your number when your table is ready.

In other restaurants that are well-known by Yakima locals for having a long wait time, you simply wait until they call your name at the hostess stand.

These 7 Yakima Restaurants Are Worth the Wait Pictured: EZ Tiger in Downtown Yakima, EZ Tiger via Google Maps loading...

These restaurants are all worth the wait, especially if you're craving a sit-down meal that is 9/10 going to be satisfying for everyone in your dinner party group.

Visitors to the area need to know what to expect when they come here, whether they're craving something from the VisitYakima.com's tacos and tamales trail, one of our local Mom & Pops and chain restaurants, or a unique dining experience at a locally-owned restaurant with potentially long wait times, like Crafted, which is a James Beard Award winner.

(Los Hernandez Tamales in Union Gap is another James Beard Award winning restaurant in the area.)

I haven't tried the food at Outskirts Brewing in Selah (although I did get a good mocktail there once), but I've heard good things about it and that the food is worth waiting for.

Here are seven other restaurants that I think are always worth the wait around here, from Yakima to Union Gap.

2702 W Nob Hill Blvd in Yakima

22 N 1st St in Downtown Yakima

4000 Creekside Loop in Yakima

121 N Fair Ave in Downtown Yakima

1505 E Washington Ave in Union Gap

1504 E Washington Ave in Union Gap

222 E Chestnut Ave in Downtown Yakima

2412 Rudkin Rd in Union Gap

HEY FOODIES! Now that we've still got your attention, check out this delicious food story next: Oregon Spot Named One of Best Diners Drive-Ins and Dives in USA

Tattoos Everyone Has in Washington Feelings will be hurt. Just don't shoot the messenger because I'm just pointing out what I see. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen