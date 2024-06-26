Oregon Governor Takes Action To Combat Escalating Wildfire In Deschutes County

Oregon Governor Tina Kotek has utilized the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Darlene 3 Fire near La Pine in Deschutes County. The fire ignited around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, approximately one mile south of La Pine on the east side of Darlene Way, and has spread to an estimated 250 acres. Evacuation orders of levels 3 and 2 are in effect in areas near the fire, managed by the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.

State Fire Marshal

Responding to the escalating situation, the Oregon State Fire Marshal Red Incident Management Team has been activated, supported by structural task forces from Linn and Marion counties. An additional four task forces, mobilized by the OSFM, are expected to arrive in the morning.

“This fire has rapidly expanded in the past few hours, driven by strong winds and severe fire conditions. The Emergency Conflagration Act empowers us to deploy Oregon’s full firefighting resources to safeguard lives and property,” stated Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple. “As we enter the hot and dry summer months, I urge all Oregonians to take every precaution to prevent wildfires.”

Emergency Conflagration Act

Governor Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act after determining that the fire posed significant threats to life, safety, and property beyond the capacity of local firefighting personnel and equipment. This declaration authorizes the state fire marshal to coordinate the deployment of firefighters and equipment to support local efforts combating the fire.