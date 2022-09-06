Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust, What’s the Deal?

Another 7-Eleven Store (Richland) Bites the Dust, What&#8217;s the Deal?

Patti Banner

I drive by my local 7-Eleven in Richland almost every day.

This particular 7-Eleven is located at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland. Just the other day, I noticed the doors were boarded shut. When did this happen? Where have I been? I did notice a while back, and even posted about it, that there were locks on the door.

Getty Images
Not that I was ever a raving fan of the famous 7-Eleven Slurpee or anything, but I have been known to purchase a snack every now and then from my favorite neighborhood store. I purchased gas on occasion and thought nothing of it when the pumps were torn out. I thought something better was coming. I wasn't prepared for the store's closing.

However, there are a few 7-Eleven Stores that remain open in Tri-Cities.

Patti Banner
I called 7-Eleven Headquarters and received confirmation that the stores below are indeed open in our area.

Pasco~

4313 West Court Street
Pasco, WA 99301-2715

1504 West Sylvester
Pasco, WA 99301-4844

Richland~

415 Wright Avenue
Richland, WA 99352-3617

2411 George Washington Way
Richland, WA 99354

Both of the Richland 7-Eleven locations have Slurpee machines. Remember, the Slurpee King of the World store in Kennewick was shut down in 2021. At one time, the store was famous for selling thousands of Slurpees a day! We also went on to post the 8 Businesses Perfect to Replace Kennewick's Former 7-Eleven.

Now we have to ask, "What business would be a perfect fit for the empty 7-Eleven at Jadwin and Van Giesen in Richland?"

