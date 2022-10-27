2 Washington State Passes Close Early Due to Record-Breaking Snowfall

Two Washington State passes are already closed for the season breaking closure records dating back to the 1930s.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted on its Facebook page that Chinook and Cayuse passes are closed for the season, tying a closure record dating back to the 1930s.

WA DOT posted details about the early closure:

After a foot of snow fell and with more in the forecast combined with lower-than-normal temperatures, the gates to SR 410 and SR 123 inside Mount Rainier National Park, including Chinook and Cayuse passes, are now closed for the season.

The passes both closed Tuesday night after multiple spinouts combined with hazardous weather conditions and they will now stay closed until the spring. Typically these roads close sometime in mid-November due to avalanche danger, lack of emergency services nearby, and limited snow storage. The storm this week presented those issues earlier than normal, thus the decision to close now. This is the earliest closure of Chinook Pass - tied with 2005 - since the 1930s. They typically reopen sometime in May.

