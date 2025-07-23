(The Center Square) – Divided over a $9 million deficit, the Yakima City Council is set to discuss three scenarios on Tuesday night, ranging from cutting it all to running a $7.2 million property tax levy.

The officials have until Aug. 4 to send a ballot measure to Yakima County Auditor’s Office if they plan to ask voters to raise taxes this November. The council had city staff draft a $6 million levy earlier this month, but later delayed a vote so that residents could weigh in on the potential cuts.

Some council members favored a $7.2 million levy, with $1.8 million in cuts, while others sought to reduce spending from $3 million to the total $9 million shortfall. The larger tax proposal would result in fewer impacts to city services, but also further strain an impoverished area.

According to U.S. Census data, only around 53.5% of city residents own the homes they live in, so renters may shoulder much of the burden if voters pass a tax levy. Meanwhile, 17% of residents live in poverty, outpacing the state and national rates, as the city’s median household income sits below $60,000.

“You can’t keep taxing the poor to solve your budgetary problems because the poor is already poor,” a local property owner testified on July 8. “They just can’t afford another dollar. They can’t even afford Starbucks, and I feel that comment was very inconsiderate and unrealistic.”

According to the cut packages, a $9 million reduction would result in 54 people losing their jobs.

Much of that would impact public safety. A senior center and pool may close, code enforcement could lose two officers, the city would eliminate animal control and parking enforcement, close a fire station, eliminate crime analysis staff and cut the gang, narcotics and property crime units.

A $4.5 million levy and $4.5 million in cuts would save funding for parks maintenance, prevent the closure of a fire station, support public safety training, crime analysis staff, and various units.

That option would cost voters between 35 and 40 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, or about $10 to $12 more in taxes each month for the owner of a home with a median value of $365,000.

A $6 million levy with $3 million in cuts would still impact public safety, but more so around legal staff, animal control, the traffic unit, crime analysts and graffiti removal. That package would cut lobbying, council travel, the fireworks and floral budgets, reduce street maintenance, a clean city program, youth sports camps and more. About 16 people could lose their jobs under those cuts.

The $7.2 million levy, with $1.8 million in cuts, would save the clean city program, animal control, youth sports programs, legal staff, crime analysts, and more. Fireworks, lobbying, and travel, as well as street and sidewalk maintenance, day camps, and a graffiti removal program, would all be cut.

Eight people would lose their jobs under the $7.2 million levy and $1.8 million in cuts proposal.

“We’ll never tax our way out of this,” Mayor Patricia Byers said on July 2. “We will grow our way out of this situation, but in order to grow our way out, we have to have all the services that our city has.”