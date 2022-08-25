WSDA Investigating Sick Horses

The Washington state Department of Agriculture is investigating what caused several horses to recently become sick. The Department confirmed on Facebook they are investigating reports of suspected hoary alyssum in hay, possibly causing several horses to become ill. According to WSDA, symptoms may include fever, diarrhea, edema, laminitis or death if consumed in larger quantities. According to social media reports, hoary alyssum has been detected in Lewis and Jefferson counties.

Horse owners that suspect hoary alyssum in the hay they have purchased are encouraged to contact the WSDA, either by E-mail, or call (360)902-1844. You can download our animal feed complaint form Here.

Hoary alyssum noxious weed native to Europe and Asia, and grows up to 3 ½ feel tall. Learn more about hoary alyssum Here.

