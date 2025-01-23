Winter BBQing in Washington: How to Overcome Cold & Wind.

For the state of Washington, when winter hits, grilling outdoors and smoking meat means a lot of challenges. Snow may not be much of an issue, but the chilling temperatures and wind can indeed make BBQing much more challenging. Still, there's a way out to enjoy tender and smoky meats throughout the season.

Challenges of Winter BBQing

Cold temperatures impede smokers and grills from achieving and sustaining correct cooking temperatures; therefore, it takes longer to cook. Windy conditions contribute to temperature fluctuation, further complicating temperature control. It also consumes more fuel during colder weather-which means using more charcoal, wood, or propane.



Plan for Longer Cooking Times

Opt for quicker-cooking cuts of meat, such as ribs or chicken, to minimize cold-weather exposure outdoors.

Stock Up on Fuel

Cold temperatures can burn through fuel rapidly; be prepared with additional charcoal, wood, or propane.

Preheat Your Grill

Plan on spending more time preheating your smoker or grill to your desired temperature, considering delays due to cold weather.

Use a Meat Thermometer

I for one, am always going to say cook to temp, not time; that's just how BBQ goes. During the winter, its going to take more time, and that's ok, open another beer or light up another cigar. It's BBQ, after all, magic takes time.

Keep the Lid Closed

Try not to open your grill too much to maintain heat and reduce cooking times.

Grilling in Washington's Winter

Winter BBQing doesn’t have to be a challenge if you’re prepared. Whether you’re in the Tri-Cities or elsewhere across Washington, adjusting to colder, windier conditions can still result in perfectly smoked meats. With a little extra planning and patience, winter grilling can be just as enjoyable as in the warmer months.