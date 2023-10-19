When Should Washingtonians Stop Mowing the Lawn During the Fall?

When Is The Best Time In The Fall To Stop Mowing Your Lawn In Washington State?

My Kennewick irrigation is finally off and it looks like fall is in full swing. One thing I always seem to try and do is make sure I hit my final lawn mowing at the right time so the grass is nice and short as we go into winter.



What Are Some Tips And Tricks For Mowing My Lawn During The Fall In WA State?

Washington State can be a little tricky when it comes to those final mowings of the season.

First off, it's important to know that the best time to stop mowing your lawn in Washington will depend on the weather. The state has a variety of climates, ranging from the arid conditions in eastern areas to the milder, wetter conditions of the west.

Generally speaking, though, most lawns in Washington should be mowed until late October or early November, when the temperatures start to drop and soil moisture levels decrease.

Secondly, it's essential to prioritize the health of your lawn over its cosmetic appearance.

Many homeowners enjoy having a well-manicured lawn throughout the year. Still, it's best to cut back on mowing once the weather cools down to avoid exposing the soil and roots, making them more vulnerable to environmental pressure.

Your grass requires a crucial period of pre-winter growth to store nutrients and protect itself against the colder months and the harsh weather it can bring.

As you get closer to winter, make sure you mow your lawn slightly higher than usual. The extra length will keep the soil and roots warm, helping them to stay protected throughout the winter.

Additionally, leaving some of the grass clippings on the lawn can also help to retain moisture in the soil and reduce the need for additional fertilizer come Spring.

There are trade-offs to consider when mowing the lawn less frequently. As the grass gets longer and leaves fall, your lawn may require more raking and mulching than before.

You may also want to consider adding an early fall fertilizer to your lawn three to four weeks before the first frost of the season. This additional feeding will provide a boost of Phosphorus with a ratio of 5-10-5 that will help keep the root system strong throughout the winter months.

Hopefully, a few of these tips help you this fall as you put your lawn to bed for the season. I'm still trying to perfect that emerald green lawn every year. You can read more lawn care tips for living in Washington State here.

