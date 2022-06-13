Is This Tiny Washington Chapel the Smallest Church in the World?

The classic comedy movie National Lampoon's Vacation nails the summer trip experience. As an adult, I realize how spot on this film's assessment of the familial dynamic is once the unit hits the highway. The world's biggest ball of yarn? Damnit, I have to see that. Right?

Photo by Austin Neill on Unsplash Photo by Austin Neill on Unsplash loading...

On the road again...

I have mixed memories growing up of family road trips. I know many people would kill for a chance to go back in time for one last road trip as a kid, but I don't. I've seen my fair share of farms and truck stops. There were a few good trips that I went on as a kid with my family. When I was sixteen, my family went to California to visit the big attractions; Disneyland, California Adventure, SeaWorld, and Universal Studios. I also have memories of driving from Iowa to South Dakota. Mount Rushmore is not a big enough incentive to motivate me to sit in the car that long, staring at the blandness of the Midwest.

There is a tiny roadside church less than an hour away from Seattle.

(relaxshacksDOTcom on YouTube) (relaxshacksDOTcom on YouTube) loading...

In the vein of "world's biggest ball of yarn" or "world's biggest oyster," there is a church that doesn't claim to be anything more than it is. It's a tiny church. It's a tiny church on the highway. But it very well could be the smallest church in the world, or at least in the United States. Unlike the "world's biggest ball of yarn," the Wayside Chapel is functional.

(relaxshacksDOTcom on YouTube) (relaxshacksDOTcom on YouTube) loading...

The Wayside Chapel is tiny, maybe around 80 square feet, with a couple of pews that allow for prayer and meditation. It's been around since 1962 when the World's Fair was held in Seattle. Those that seek guidance and comfort are welcome to pray for a while before resuming their journey. You don't have to be a Christian to feel its sacred sense of security.