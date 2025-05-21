(The Center Square) – Gov. Bob Ferguson on Tuesday signed into law a controversial bill requiring Washingtonians to apply for a permit – and pay for it – before purchasing a firearm.

Under House Bill 1163, which goes into effect in May 2027, any state resident wishing to purchase a gun must first apply for a permit, then pay a fee, and show documentation of completing a safety training program – including live-fire shooting – within five years.

Per the bill, potential gun buyers will have to obtain a five-year permit through the Washington State Patrol. At the point of purchase, buyers will undergo another background check and wait 10 days before taking possession of the firearm.

The bill passed both chambers of the Legislature on a strict party-line vote, with no Republicans supporting the bill.

“I’ve met with families over the years that have gone through the most terrible loss possible, due to gun violence,” Ferguson said at Tuesday’s bill-signing ceremony. “We must put common-sense reforms in place that save lives.”

WSP is expected to issue a permit within 30 days, so long as the person applying has not had their firearms rights revoked. WSP is expected to bring on additional staff to handle the anticipated flood of would-be gun buyers once the measure takes effect in two years.

The agency did not testify about the bill during the legislative session, which, as reported by The Center Square, raised concerns from opponents of the bill during legislative hearings.

“The agency that is primarily responsible to enact the policy was absent,” said Sen, Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Wooley, during a Mar. 27 Senate Ways & Means Committee hearing.

Wagoner said he went to WSP and asked if the agency would have a representative testify on the bill.

“Their answer was ‘No, we’re not going to be there either,’” he said. “I can get my answers privately, but if that doesn’t raise a red flag, I don’t know what does.”

Democrats say the law will reduce gun violence and cut down on suicide by firearms.

The bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Liz Berry, D-Seattle, said she has been working on the legislation for 10 years.

“I am a mom of two young kids, and I’m someone who has lost someone I love to gun violence,” Berry said at the bill signing, surrounded by dozens of supporters.

Opponents argue the bill infringes upon constitutionally protected gun rights and will cost hundreds of dollars and several weeks of time and effort before someone can purchase a firearm.

“The left is going to couch this as a win, claiming that it's going to save lives, but we all know what it's really targeted towards, which is infringing on our constitutionally protected right to bear arms,” said Silent Majority Foundation Director Pete Serrano in a Tuesday interview with The Center Square after the bill was signed into law. “It’s equally concerning that not only is it going to infringe on those rights or just totally demolish them, but it's likely to demolish all the small federally licensed firearms dealers throughout the state.”

Serrano said he does expect lawsuits once the bill kicks in two years from now.

“It’s just another bad day in Washington,” he said.