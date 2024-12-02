Washington Is a Top State For This Devastating Holiday Crime

Have you heard the old holiday joke "What did the chop shop get for Christmas"? If not, you haven't lived in Washington State for very long. The answer is "My car". The Union's 42nd state has had it's issues over the last half a decade with car thefts.

Many would point to the limiting of police pursuits in the State as a main driver for the number of auto thefts the state has seen. That change placed the Evergreen State into a stratosphere proponents of the law never expected.

We became one of the top states for theft rate and also for thefts per capita. The team at High Rise Financial took a look at the states where auto thefts were most prevalent in recent years.

They amassed data from the last five full years of availability (2019-2023) to determine which states were more prone to car thieves per capita than others. Washington State's rank won't put your mind at ease.

Per 100,000 people, Washington residents are third most likely to have their car stolen. The state averaged 41.48 average monthly car thefts for that five year range. That's almost 42 thefts per month every month for five years. What may really blow your mind is that our numbers increased year after year.

According to their data, 2023 saw the most average monthly thefts with 57.3. 2022 had the second most thefts in that five year span, with 2021 coming in third.

Why Release This Data Now?

Because the holidays are a time when thefts increase due to holiday travel. A spokesperson for High Rise Financial put it like this:

It is particularly important for those traveling during the holiday season, when vehicles are often left unattended in unfamiliar areas. Thieves may take advantage of this hectic time of year, when car owners are less vigilant.

The only states that placed higher on the list were New Mexico and Colorado. The west coast seems to fall in line pretty close to each other with things like this, so it's not much of a surprise to see Oregon fifth and California seventh on the top ten list.

High Rise Financial also offered some helpful tips to avoid becoming a victim over the holidays:

Consider parking in well-lit areas or under the view of a security camera overnight. Always close your windows completely and never leave valuables in plain sight. Installing an anti-theft device, such as a steering wheel lock or alarm system, can also deter potential thieves.

If you are the victim of a car theft, or if you see one taking place, always call 9-1-1 and report it to police. Never try to stop a thief or chase them yourself.