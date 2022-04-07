Washington, Oregon Attorney Generals Among Group That Penned Letter to NFL Commissioner

(Olympia, WA) -- Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson is joining the AG's of five other states in saying the NFL needs to move quickly to end what they call a "pervasive culture of sexism." The group made that charge in a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in response to reports that dozens former employees described "widespread workplace discrimination" against women.

Attorneys general from New York, Massachusetts, Illinois, Washington, Minnesota, and Oregon also noted that 37% of the NFL's eleven-hundred employees are women and 30% are people of color-- noting It is imperative that the league ensure that all employees are treated equally, fairly, and with the dignity they deserve.