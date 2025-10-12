(The Center Square) – A Seattle-based nonprofit focused on “harnessing political power and leadership among young Washingtonians” is busing people to Spokane next Friday to campaign for progressives.

The Washington Bus organization is a 501(c)(4) that endorses candidates and transports young adults around the state to canvass in other communities. The Washington Bus Education Fund, an affiliated 501(c)(3), also runs a 10-week-long paid “boot camp” to drive “progressive change in sunny Seattle.”

The fellowship program offers $18.50 an hour to individuals 18 to 25 years old. Nonprofit 501(c)(3)s are prohibited from endorsing candidates, so the organizations often set up 501(c)(4)s to participate in political campaigns while protecting their tax-exempt status. Those volunteers are typically unpaid.

“There’s a lot of statewide organizations that don’t have a strong presence in Spokane,” Councilmember Zack Zappone told The Center Square. “I think part of it is that they try to come, get here, that gets more people interested here locally, that they can kind of get connected to the statewide organization.”

Zappone confirmed that he was aware of the upcoming trip to Spokane from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, but did not remember whether he heard about it on social media or somewhere else. The nonprofit’s webpage says it’s looking for volunteers across the state to support Zappone and other “pro-youth candidates.”

WA Bus says it will pay for the volunteers’ transportation, lodging and food expenses on the trip. The Center Square contacted the nonprofit with questions, but WA Bus didn't answer any in its response.

The organization also plans to knock on doors for Sarah Dixit, who is running against Jonathan Bingle, one of only two members representing the Spokane City Council’s conservative minority. Flipping his seat would expand the council majority’s control, especially if voters elect Kate Tellis next month.

WA Bus is taking a stance on that race as well, as Telis, a former prosecutor, campaigns for a seat in District 2 against SCAFCO CEO Alejandro Barrientos. Former Councilmember Lili Navarrete held that spot until resigning in June, with interim Councilmember Shelby Lambdin currently serving the rest of her term.

Mark Bitz is the only candidate running for an elected office outside of the council races that WA Bus will canvass for next week. Bitz is running against incumbent Pam Orebaugh for a seat on the Central Valley School Board. Zappone is facing one of his more vocal and conservative critics, Christopher Savage.

“It is unfortunate that he has to rely on outside West Coast support in order for him to have a chance at winning,” Savage told The Center Square. “He is so concerned about the election that he is busing in outside help; … the citizens of Spokane deserve to have a council member who will listen to them.”

Zapppone pushed back, noting that Savage also receives funding from outside of Spokane from Chud Wendle, executive director of The Hutton Settlement. Wendle has worked in Spokane, along with his family, for decades. They still do, but Wendle has since moved his home to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

The incumbent also noted that the Spokane Good Government Alliance, a conservative political action committee, has committed about $6,800 to Savage’s campaign. WA Bus has only contributed around $1,000 to Zappone’s campaign so far from prior canvassing efforts, not including the upcoming trip.

“We talked about the outside influence here. I think it’s clear that there is one group that has way more money and influence and resources than another,” Zappone told The Center Square on Friday.

Savage told The Center Square that while his donors are from Spokane, Zappone is relying on Seattle.

Zappone said Councilmember Paul Dillon sits on the WA Bus board and has worked with the nonprofit since 2009. Dillon confirmed this on Friday and said the group helped him get started in politics. WA Bus doesn’t list any board members on its website, but Dillon does disclose this role on the city’s website.

“The bus coming from the west side shows how strong my campaign is for city council. My opponent is running scared,” Savage said. “Let Spokane decide who they want as a council member, not Seattle.”