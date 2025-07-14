(The Center Square) — Washington state ranks 14th in mean household disposable income and 15th in mean household personal income, according to new numbers released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

According to the most recent data from 2023, the average personal household income in the Evergreen State was $201,477, with $177,316 counted as disposable income, or the money taken home after taxes.

The median personal household income – the midpoint instead of the average to adjust for high-end earners – was $134,311, with $126,086 considered disposable income after taxes.

Washington's median income has risen over the past dozen years of data, going from 15th in 2013 to its current 9th ranking among all states. Mean personal household income went from 13th in 2013 to 8th in 2023.

When the data was all adjusted to 2017 dollars, Washington household personal income went from an average of $125,995 in 2012 to $154,026 in 2023, while median household personal income went from $83,432 in 2012 to $134,361 in 2023.