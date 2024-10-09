WA Boys & Girls Club Exec Accused In Fentanyl Ring Case

A well known community activist and an executive director at the Boys and Girls Club of King County entered a not guilty plea to charges that she was involved in a multi-state drug trafficking ring. Matelita (Marty) Jackson, 49, is accused of being a part of a ring that distributed fentanyl to roughly a half dozen states as well as laundering money.

USAO/Canva USAO/Canva loading...

After her arrest, Jackson's employment with the Boys & Girls Club was terminated. Jackson, along with multiple members of her family, are believed to have supplied the fentanyl that resulted in four deaths over four days in September of last year on Lummi Nation land in Whatcom County.

FBI offices in Seattle, Phoenix, Atlanta, Kansas City, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Montana were all involved in investigating the ring that is believed to have distributed fentanyl to Arizona, Texas, Georgia, and Missouri. A phone found on one of the deceased Lummi tribe members led investigators to one of Jackson's sons, Markell, who is part of what the FBI is calling the "Jackson Drug Trafficking Organization".

Boys and Girls Club of King County Boys and Girls Club of King County loading...

Another of Jackson's sons, Marquis, is accused of being the leader of the ring with Jackson's husband Mandel supposedly acting as an advisor. The FBI believes they established Matelita's involvement through intercepted phone calls between her husband and son where she could be heard in the background.

FBI Investigators say Jackson laundering money by making structured deposits using her own bank account as a "pass through" between others involved in the drug ring. The Jackson home is thought to be the base of operations. Over the course of the investigation agents recovered more than 846,000 fentanyl pills, nearly 7 kilograms of fentanyl powder, 7 kilograms of cocaine and 29 firearms. They also seized more than $116,000 in cash.

A total of 17 people have been arrested in connection with the operation with 13 still in custody in the SeaTac Federal Detention Center. Matelita Jackson was one of four released on bond after her arrest. If convicted, Jackson could face life in prison.