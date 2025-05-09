VP Vance cracks deportation joke ahead of World Cup; WA officials not laughing

(The Center Square) – Vice President J.D. Vance recently made a joke regarding immigration enforcement that Washington state leaders say negatively impacts tourism for Seattle, the host city of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Tuesday, the White House FIFA Task Force began preparations for future FIFA World Cup tournaments the U.S. is hosting. During the meeting, Vance made a wisecrack about international tourists having to face Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem if they overstay their welcome to the U.S.

“Everybody is welcome to come and see this incredible event,but when the time is up, they’ll have to go home,” Vance said during the meeting. “Otherwise, they’ll have to talk to Secretary Noem.”

Seattle is one of 11 U.S. cities hosting games, with four to six matches scheduled to occur in the Emerald City. Officials anticipate 400,000 to 750,000 visitors to come into the city with 50% to 70% of those attendees coming from foreign countries due to the international popularity of the FIFA World Cup.

Sen. Manka Dhingra, D-Redmon, criticized Vance’s comments, saying they will hinder international tourism already impacted by “reckless federal policies.”

"We are seeing U.S. citizen children deported, more unjust detentions of people who are here legally, and the Trump administration openly ignoring a Supreme Court order to undo some of this damage,” Dhingra emailed The Center Square.

“Rhetoric and policies that make people feel unsafe and unwelcome have an impact on potential visitors,” the senator added.

That drop in tourism could slice into the big pay Seattle tourism officials anticipate. The private, nonprofit marketing organization, Visit Seattle, previously said being a host city could generate between $90 million and $100 million in economic activity depending on the number of games played in Seattle.

“It is truly unfortunate that some people might not want to risk traveling here for such a historic event," Dhingra said.