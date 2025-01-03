Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to Meet Virtually on January 10

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will hold a virtual meeting on January 10, 2025, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Several key subjects related to the state's wildlife and environmental policies are up for discussion.

Subjects to be covered:

Commercial Whale Watching Rules: The Commission will brief and hear public comments on proposed rules relating to license holders of commercial whale watching and paddle tours. The Commission is considering rule actions, which are scheduled for decision at its hybrid meeting in Olympia, February 13-15, 2025.

The Commission will decide whether to schedule a future presentation on Columbia River fisheries, an ongoing issue affecting both local ecosystems and fishing communities.

Commissioners will be updated on the upcoming legislative session and potential changes that could affect the management of fish and wildlife in the state.

Commissioners will be updated on the upcoming legislative session and potential changes that could affect the management of fish and wildlife in the state. Ruckelshaus Report: The Commission will consider the organizational report from the William D. Ruckelshaus Center for use in helping the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife realize its full potential as an effective and efficient organization.

WDFW staff will brief the Commission on the current status of avian influenza, a serious health concern for both wild and domestic bird populations.

The meeting will be live broadcast and open to the public through a webinar on the Commission's website. A recording will also be made available afterward.

The full agenda for the meeting can be found on the WDFW website.

The Commission is the policy-setting body for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. The department regulates the state's fish, wildlife, and ecosystems to provide sustainable living opportunities for both recreation and commerce while protecting Washington's natural resources.