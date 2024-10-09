Violent WA Shooting : 3 Injured In Early Morning Incident

A violent shooting in downtown Tacoma early Wednesday morning left two individuals injured and another grazed by a vehicle in what authorities are calling a chaotic incident still under investigation. The violence unfolded just after 1 a.m. on Pacific Avenue, between South 8th and South 9th streets, an area typically quiet at that hour but heavily frequented by both local businesses and residents during the day.

The Incident

Authorities responded to the scene following multiple reports of gunshots ringing out in the downtown aria. By the time they arrived, two people had already been shot, and a third was grazed by a passing vehicle amid the ensuing confusion. Several parked cars in the area also bore the brunt of the gunfire, with bullet holes found in their frames.

According to initial reports, the victims, displaying significant injuries, were either driven or transported themselves to local hospitals for treatment. Despite the chaotic nature of the scene, none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening at this time. Medical officials have not released updates on the conditions of the victims, and their identities are being withheld pending family notification.

Suspect in Custody

Tacoma police have confirmed that one suspect has been taken into custody. The individual was booked into Pierce County Jail on weapons violation charges, though authorities are continuing to investigate the possibility of additional charges as more details emerge.

At this stage of the investigation, no known connection between the suspect and the victims has been established. Authorities have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests as they continue to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.

Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation continues, detectives are sifting through evidence gathered from the scene, which spans much of the block, and reviewing any available security footage from nearby businesses. Officials have not yet disclosed a potential motive behind the shooting, and it remains unclear whether the attack was targeted or random.

Police have asked the public to come forward with any information they may have regarding the incident, particularly those who may have witnessed the events from nearby apartments or businesses.

Residents and business owners in the Pacific Avenue area are urged to remain vigilant but not alarmed, as police maintain a heightened presence downtown to ensure the community’s safety.