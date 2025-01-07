USPS To Suspend Mail Delivery In Honor Of President Jimmy Carter

USPS to Suspend Mail Delivery on January 9 for National Day of Mourning Following Jimmy Carter’s Death

The United States Postal Service (USPS) will suspend regular mail delivery on Thursday, January 9, 2025, in observance of a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away on December 29, 2024, at the age of 100.

Get our free mobile app

Carter’s Passing and Impact

Carter, the longest-living former U.S. president, had been in hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia. His wife, Rosalynn Carter, also passed away earlier, on November 19, 2023. In response to Carter’s death, President Joe Biden issued a proclamation declaring January 9 as a national day of mourning, which led to the closure of federal offices and services, including the USPS.

Postal Service Suspension

In observance of the national day of mourning, USPS will:

Suspend regular mail delivery on January 9.

on January 9. Close all post office locations .

. Suspend retail services across the country.

across the country. Continue limited package deliveries to minimize disruptions in services.

USPS will resume its normal operations on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Additional Closures and Protocols

Financial markets , including the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq , will also be closed on January 9.

, including the and , will also be closed on January 9. Federal offices will be closed, following Biden’s executive order.

will be closed, following Biden’s executive order. A state funeral for Carter will take place at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., at 10:00 AM ET.

USPS facilities will be required to fly the U.S. flag at half-staff through January 29, 2025, to honor Carter’s legacy.

A Historical Precedent

This suspension of USPS services is not the first for a presidential death. The Postal Service also closed its operations on December 5, 2018, for the National Day of Mourning for President George H.W. Bush, following his passing at the age of 94.

As the nation remembers President Carter, his passing marks the end of an era for the U.S. presidency, with a legacy of service and humanitarian efforts.