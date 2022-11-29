USDA Farm Labor Report: More Farm Workers & Higher Wages

More hired workers on U.S. farms and ranches than a year ago working for higher wages than a year ago. That’s the finding of the USDA’s recent Farm Labor Report. The Department of Ag said during the week of October 9th- 15th there were 785,000 farm and ranch workers who had been hired directly by farm operators. That is 2% more than the same reference week in 2021.

The report added during that same week in October this year, those farm operators paid their workers an average gross wage of $17.72 an hour that is up 7% from the same week a year earlier.

