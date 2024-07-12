Meet Trinity…Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of The Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Trinity. This beautiful girl found her way to TCAS via a good samaritan that found her with a broken leg. She was brought in June 28th and has shown nothing but love and affection to the staff at the Animal Shelter.

TCAS TCAS loading...

Trinity is thought to be around 2 years-old. Unfortunately, her broken leg was bad enough that it needed to be amputated. This resilient girl has made it through that ordeal with flying colors and has adapted to her new disposition extremely well.

She has demonstrated amazing mobility and agility after the procedure. It really is remarkable how many cats with three legs can climb, jump, and play just like their four-legged counterparts. They quickly learn to compensate for the missing limb and often lead happy, fulfilling lives!

Get our free mobile app

TCAS TCAS loading...

Trinity spends her days at the shelter enjoying pets and attention from everyone who stops by - she's particularly fond of lounging in a cozy bed with a sprinkle of catnip. While she thrives on human affection, those entrusted with her care and recovery at TCAS believe Trinity may prefer to be the only cat in her new home. Although the shelter environment limits the ability to assess her compatibility with other cats, they believe she would thrive in a calm and quiet environment where she can continue to heal and feel secure.

How Can I Find Out If Trinity Is Right For Me?

If you're considering bringing a new feline friend into your life, Trinity could be the perfect match. She's eager to show someone the true meaning of unconditional love and companionship.

TCAS operates Tuesday through Saturday from 10am to 5pm, and no appointment is needed to meet their animals. Trinity's adoption fee is $50, which includes microchipping, up-to-date vaccines, and spaying/neutering. Enjoy a few more photos of Trinity below from our friends at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and remember to tune in Friday mornings in the 8am hour to hear all about our featured Pet of The Week.