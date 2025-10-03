Potsticker Is Our Tri-Cities Shelter Pet of the Week
He’s the perfect medium size, with lovely manners that would put many dogs to shame. Quiet in his kennel, calm on walks, and gentle when taking treats, Potsticker is as polite as they come. No jumping, no barking, no fuss.
He’s a simple guy who enjoys the little things: a peaceful car ride, a cozy kennel, and the occasional toss of a tennis ball (he’s not big on toys otherwise). When passing other dogs, he’s non-reactive. While he hasn't formally been tested with dogs, cats, or kids, he seems to lean toward the sensitive side.
When the kennel gets loud, Potsticker makes a beeline for his safe space, so the staff suspects some of his anxiety is simply due to shelter stress. This sweet, soulful pup would thrive in a calm, loving home — and we believe he’d make a wonderful addition to just about any family.
Potsticker's adoption fee is just $50, and he’s already neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. There’s no appointment necessary to meet him. Even though he has a sweet personality, if you have other dogs in your home a meet and greet is necessary. You can drop by anytime Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 5 PM, to meet this sweet boy and see if he’s the perfect match for you.
He’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into the home (and heart) he’s been waiting for.
Could that be yours?
Gallery Credit: TCAS