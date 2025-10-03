Potsticker, our Tri-Cities Animal Services ( Say hello to, our Tri-Cities Animal Services ( TCAS ) shelter pet of the week. Potsticker is a three-year-old Hound mix with the kind of story that’s hard to forget...and a personality that's even harder not to love.

Potsticker quite literally walked himself into a better life. One day, he strolled right through the front doors of Pet Overpopulation Prevention (POPP) in Pasco. A lost dog with a perfect sense of direction, he picked the best place to seek help. POPP quickly called the animal control officers over at TCAS.

Potsticker hopped right into the animal control van like he’d done it a hundred times before. He’s been at Tri-Cities Animal Services since September 11th, patiently waiting for his forever family. It's honestly surprising Potsticker hasn’t had more adoption interest because this boy is the total package.



He’s the perfect medium size, with lovely manners that would put many dogs to shame. Quiet in his kennel, calm on walks, and gentle when taking treats, Potsticker is as polite as they come. No jumping, no barking, no fuss.

He’s a simple guy who enjoys the little things: a peaceful car ride, a cozy kennel, and the occasional toss of a tennis ball (he’s not big on toys otherwise). When passing other dogs, he’s non-reactive. While he hasn't formally been tested with dogs, cats, or kids, he seems to lean toward the sensitive side.

When the kennel gets loud, Potsticker makes a beeline for his safe space, so the staff suspects some of his anxiety is simply due to shelter stress. This sweet, soulful pup would thrive in a calm, loving home — and we believe he’d make a wonderful addition to just about any family.

Potsticker's adoption fee is just $50, and he’s already neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. There’s no appointment necessary to meet him. Even though he has a sweet personality, if you have other dogs in your home a meet and greet is necessary. You can drop by anytime Tuesday through Saturday, from 10 AM to 5 PM, to meet this sweet boy and see if he’s the perfect match for you.

He’s ready to leave the shelter behind and settle into the home (and heart) he’s been waiting for.

Could that be yours?