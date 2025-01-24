Meet Henry… Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week

We’re thrilled to introduce you to our Pet of the Week... Henry! This 2-year-old Pit Bull/Shar Pei mix has been with us at Tri-Cities Animal Services since December 14, 2023—over a year now—and he’s truly one of the most special dogs we’ve had the honor of caring for.

Henry’s story

Henry’s story is one of resilience and hope. He had a tough start in life, growing up in a backyard with another dog he didn’t get along with. Thankfully, Animal Control stepped in and brought him to us. When Henry first arrived, he was in rough shape, suffering from wounds and skin issues caused by allergies that he’ll likely need to manage for life. But beneath it all, Henry’s gentle, old-soul personality started to shine through.

Sad & Scared

At first, Henry was sad, scared, and withdrawn. He barely wanted to move, often “stuck” at a corner of the fence, needing gentle encouragement to take a step. It was hard to imagine that one day he’d be confidently exploring the world around him. But today, we’re proud to share that Henry has come so far! He recently made it all the way to the park for photos, riding in the van like a pro and walking the dike trail with excitement and pride. Seeing him enjoy the moment was heartwarming—a true milestone in his journey.

A Pro At Showing Love

Henry is a sweet, laid-back soul who may not know many commands beyond “sit,” but he’s a pro at showing love. He’s a treat-loving cuddlebug who would thrive in a calm, quiet home. While he puts on a bit of a “tough guy” act at his kennel door, outside of it, he’s just a big softie ready to relax with his favorite people. Because of his past, Henry would do best as the only pet in the home. His history with cats is unknown, but he’d flourish in a peaceful environment where he can soak up all the love and attention he deserves.

Adoption Interest

Unfortunately, Henry hasn’t had much adoption interest, and we believe his kennel behavior might be the reason. But we know that if someone takes the time to meet him outside, they’ll see his sweet and gentle nature shine.

Henry’s adoption fee is just $50, which includes his neuter surgery, up-to-date vaccinations, and microchip. He’s ready to go home today! We’re sharing his story in hopes of finding that special person or family who will give Henry the loving forever home he’s been waiting for. Could that be you?