Meet Sweeney...Our Tri-Cities Animal Services Pet of the Week

Our TCAS Pet of the Week is Sweeney, a male, brown and black German Shepherd Dog mix, who is roughly 6 years old. Sweeney has been at Tri-Cities Animal Services for a little over 4 months, arriving on October 18th of last year.

Sweeney is a big dog with even bigger potential. He is a 90-pound dog with a strong personality and a lot of love to give. Like some dogs of his breed, he struggles with anxiety which the staff thinks may be a result of being neglected and living outside his entire life. While he’s not exactly a gentle soul, Sweeney has a loving demeanor and is happiest when leaning against someone for affection. Sweeney's ideal furever home would have a strong handler who can show confidence while walking him as well as engaging in other physical activities like playing in the yard. His new family will need to have a some patience to help him work through his anxiety (especially early on) as well as understanding it make take a little time for him to get fully comfortable in his new surroundings.

Someone familiar with German Shepherds (and their unique needs) as well as larger dogs in general will be best suited to guide Sweeney to his full potential. Due to his anxiety, Sweeney should be the only dog in the home while he builds his confidence.

He will also benefit greatly from consistent training to help him gain confidence in himself and develop a strong bond with his new owner.



Sweeney's size and anxiety may not make him the perfect fit for everyone, but for the right person/family, he has the potential to become a loyal and devoted companion. His adoption fee is only $50, and he comes neutered, microchipped, vaccinated, and dewormed.

If you have another dog in the home, and you're interested in Sweeney, a meet and greet is necessary before adoption. There is no appointment needed to meet any of the shelter animals, and Tri-Cities Animal Services is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.