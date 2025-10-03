(The Center Square) – The man who became known as the “South Hill Rapist” is being released Thursday and is reportedly headed for an adult family home in Federal Way, Wash.

As reported previously, Kevin Coe was accused of committing dozens of sexual assaults from the late 1970s to early 1980s in the Spokane area, crimes that terrorized the community for many years.

Several convictions were thrown out due to inadmissible evidence, including victims being hypnotized to recall alleged rapes, such that Coe only ended up serving time for one rape conviction.

He was sent to McNeil Island after civil proceedings in 2006, when he was deemed to be a sexually violent predator, as he had not participated in treatment programs during his prison term.

Experts say he no longer fits the criteria for confinement at McNeil due to his advancing age and disability, and on Thursday, a judge in Spokane agreed that Coe should be unconditionally released.

According to KHQ-TV, several people provided impact statements ahead of the judge’s decision to release Coe.

"The court, specifically, myself especially, are not trying to cause more trauma. At the end of your statements, I don't have a choice [on releasing Coe]," said Judge Julie McKay, according to KHQ-TV.

"You go through everything again. It's a re-rape," one of the victims told the court. “Because when you are raped, the minute you get up and walk home, your survival days begin."

“Coe will reside at the Win Win Adult Family Home in Federal Way and be a registered sex offender,” Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell's communications manager texted The Center Square in September.

Ferrell texted a statement to The Center Square on Thursday upon learning of Coe’s release to the community.

“We do not have any say in the release of Kevin Coe, and we understand the sensitivity surrounding this matter. We acknowledge the community’s concerns regarding his potential placement in Federal Way. Mr. Coe is in his mid-70s and confined to a wheelchair. While this does not eliminate the possibility of re-offense, we are confident that his presence in Federal Way does not pose a significant public safety risk to our residents,” Ferrell said.

Federal Way City Councilmember Jack Walsh told The Center Square he believes in the power of redemption, but questions Coe’s unconditional release, which means neighbors receive no notice of his placement.

“I believe that people can change, but in a situation like this, the ramifications of him not changing could so severely impact people in the community. I doubt the wisdom of the board with granting him an unconditional release, especially if the neighbors will not be proactively notified of him showing up,” Walsh said.

Rep. Jenny Graham, R-Spokane Valley, whose sister, Debra, was murdered at the age of 15 by Green River Killer Gary Ridgway spoke with The Center Square on Thursday shortly after the judge’s release decision on Coe.

“This man refused to do any sort of treatment whatsoever and has not taken responsibility for the lives that he absolutely horrifically either destroyed or affected. I feel terrible for these victims. But this is again another stark example of victims not really being considered in this justice system,” Graham said. “So, he does this amount of harm and doesn't participate in any kind of training and will not take any accountability for what it is that he's done, and now they're going to let him out.”

Graham said the fact that Coe did not participate in required treatment and did not admit to his crimes should have kept him locked up. She also questions reports that Coe is “confined to a wheelchair,” citing conflicting reports she has received that suggest that while he is elderly, he is not entirely wheelchair bound.

“So now what happens when he does reoffend, because when somebody doesn't take responsibility for what they've done, how are we supposed to know that he's not going to do this again? And why is it OK for this judge or anybody else to gamble with the safety of other people’s lives?” Graham asked.

The city of Federal Way explained that, given Coe is being released “unconditionally” – though he will be required to register as a sex offender – the city is precluded from sending out notices to the community, as he is not being released as “likely to reoffend.”

Residents wishing to be notified of sex offenders in their community can register here.