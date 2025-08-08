The current Mayor of Pasco is under consideration for a much larger position that would cover all of Eastern Washington. Pete Serrano has been put forward to be the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Washington. The office has had a pair of interim attorneys fill the role since the Trump Administration took over in January.

Serrano moved to Pasco a decade ago and has worked an attorney for the US Dept. of Energy and Energy Northwest. He has served on the Pasco City Council (representing District 4) since the City went through redistricting in 2017 and was sworn in in 2018. Serrano became Mayor of Pasco last year and will begin his third term on Council in January as he ran unopposed in this year's election.

In 2021 Serrano left his employ as an environmental lawyer to help form the Silent Majority Foundation, a non-profit legal firm taking on cases where they believe individual freedoms have been violated. Serrano has litigated cases in the federal system on behalf of clients opposing some of Washington State's most recent laws. His foundation recently filed an appeal to the US Supreme Court on behalf of Gator's Custom Guns in Kelso.

It's Been A Revolving Door In The US Attorney's Office In Eastern WA

Vanessa Waldref began the year in the job after being nominated by the Biden Administration and confirmed by the Senate in 2021. Waldref resigned earlier this year and Richard Barker assumed the position with the interim tag in February. Barker left in July and the current interim is Stephanie Van Marter.

The big question is not if Serrano, who unsuccessfully ran for WA Attorney General last year, will be confirmed but when. The US Senate is at odds over fast tracking a number of the President's appointments as Democrats in the minority are looking for concessions from Republicans in the upper chamber before continuing the process.

It could be as early as next week or it could drag on a little longer based on the climate in the Nation's Capitol. Serrano will take over as interim US Attorney on Monday as he awaits confirmation by a simple majority (51 votes or 50 if the Vice President votes in favor) of Senators. Serrano has already tendered his resignation from City Council, and as Mayor, effective Sunday. Council has 90 days to fill his seat.

The confirmation also means Serrano would have to take leave from the Silent Majority Foundation. The only exemptions the DOJ allows for US Attorneys to practice outside of their job is if they do so for free in the performance of community service or do something for an immediate family member. Even those exceptions would need to have written approval.

The list of people from the Tri-Cities appointed to serve in a Federal Administration isn't very long. Anyone from our community that is considered, regardless of whose administration it is, is something the Tri-Cities should be proud of.