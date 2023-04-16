Seattle Woman Makes Amazing and Unsettling Find at Goodwill

A Seattle woman made an unusual, and somewhat disturbing discovery at her local Goodwill store while thrifting recently.

Get our free mobile app

Josie Chase, a social media coordinator in the Emerald City, was spending some time looking at the wares at the Goodwill, spotted a small gray object with blue ribbon tied around the top and a $3.99 price tag underneath.

Josie Chase Tik Tok Josie Chase Tik Tok loading...

You Can Find Most Anything at Goodwill Including...

Upon further inspection she realized it was an urn, and after picking it up, figured by the weight that there must still be ashes inside.

Josie Chase Tik Tok Josie Chase Tik Tok loading...

Yup...there were still ashes inside the urn, but who or what the ashes were from wasn't easily determined. The urn appeared to be too small for a person's ashes, or at least all of them. It seemed to be more along the lines of a pet. When Josie looked at the bottom of the urn she got a little more information nest to the $3.99 price tag.

Josie Chase Tiktok Josie Chase Tiktok loading...

There Was A Name On the Bottom of the Urn

The name Toby was underneath. Toby can be a person or a pet's name. It seemed from the size pet was a likely choice so Josie went to TikTok for help in finding the owner. Over 12 million view later Josie is no closer to an answer as to the owner of the ashes.

You'd Think This is A One in A Million Situation

It isn't though. In fact, in 2022 a woman found ashes in an urn at Goodwill. Another woman in Austin, TX in January of last year found ashes in an urn. In Washington State it happened in 2017 when a woman purchased a small urn that contained ashes and again in 2018 when a box was donated to Goodwill with ashes inside. It's probably a good rule of thumb to look inside the container before purchasing from your local thrift shop.